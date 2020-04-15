Home

DENHAM (Wagers), Debra Sue "Debbie" Of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1957 in California, to the late Ed and Margaret Little. Debbie enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends. She loved to listen to and speak the word of God, and she was known for having a heart of gold. Debbie is survived by her son Kenny (Jenny) Wagers, daughter Christina (Daniel King) Wagers; siblings Dan (Rumi) Little, Diane (Waldo) Hernandez, Elmer (Lisa) Little, Andy (Lisa) Little, Rick (May) Little, Steve Little, Eddie (Valerie) Little, Paula (Chris) Howard; grandkids Ryan (Kelli) Carpenter, Laura (Tyler) Thomas; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Mary Frederick, her brother James "Jimmy" Little, and her parents. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 15, 2020
