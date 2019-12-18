|
HARLOW, Debra Jo Age 71, passed away on December 14, 2019 due to numerous health complications and organ failure. She was born November 2, 1948 to Anthony and Thelma Spencer in Springfield, Ohio, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her youngest child, Shawn Harlow. Until her passing, she resided in Roswell, GA with her beloved husband, David Moon. Debra worked her entire life in sales, starting with the cosmetic company Fashion Two Twenty in the 1970's. In 1984 she began working for Osterman Jewelers, carrying out a very successful 35 year career with Sterling, then Signet Jewelers, working for different stores in Ohio and Georgia, and was often recognized for her exemplary sales abilities, store leadership and management capabilities winning numerous awards along the way. She was an active believer and often volunteered in every church where she belonged. Faith was always an important part of her life and her love of God matched her boundless and positive spirit. She equally loved her children, but especially her ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, where she took great pride and constant interest in their lives. She is survived by her husband, David Moon; sons, Cary Dennis Harlow, Milford, OH, Christian Harlow and wife, Juliette, Destrehan, LA; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Harlow, Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Matthew Pfetzer, Brandon Harlow, Carissa Harlow, Logan Harlow, Bailey Harlow, Emma Harlow, Chance Harlow, McKenzie Harlow, Aubrey Harlow, Spencer Harlow; great-grandchild, Isabella Harlow. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Family will be welcomed for a private time 1:00-2:00 PM. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 PM, Friday, December 20th at the funeral home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 18, 2019