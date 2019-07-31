|
MINOR, Debra Sue Age 50, of Trenton, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 5, 1969 in Middletown to Pamela Lawson. She is survived by her Husband, James Edgar Minor; daughter, Ashley Freeze; sons, James Brandon (Brittney Dennis) Freeze, David Andrew Couch; grandchildren, Saleen Marie Freeze; James Carson Freeze; mother, Pamela Lawson; grandpa, James D. (Judith Daniels) Lawson; brother, Harold Lee Griffin Jr.; and many other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Mattie Lawson; and an uncle, Danny Lawson. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45041. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Memorial contribution may be sent to Hospice of Middletown, 3909 Central Avenue Middletown, OH 45044 or Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd. Middletown, OH 45005. Interment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 31, 2019