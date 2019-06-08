PHARES, Debra Sue Age 64, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 15th, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Lowell E. and Deloris E. (Mann) Davis. Debra graduated from Northeastern High School in 1973. She retired after 27 years from Northeastern where she was a school bus driver. She loved Ohio State and was an avid football fan. Debra had a love for the water and enjoyed time spent at their pool. Debra was very close to family and loved spending time with them. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Randy Phares; two daughters and a son-in-law: Latisha and Jeff Stelzer of Springfield and Heather Phares of South Vienna; a grandson, Caiden Stelzer of Springfield; a brother, Steven (Alvina) Davis of New Port Richey, Florida and a special cousin, Marcella Mann of South Vienna and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, niece, Tara Davis, and cousins: Phillip Mann and Jason Hess. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 10th at 6:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Scott Griswold officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6:00 p.m. prior to the service. Per the family's request please come in your favorite team's spirit wear. Memorial gifts may be made to or South Vienna United Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary