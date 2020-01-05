Home

Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Debra SARGENT Obituary
SARGENT, Debra Jean "Debbie" Age 63, our loving mother and grandmother passed away January 1, 2020 at her home. Born April 4, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio. Debbie worked from 23 years at Marshall Music in the accounting department. She enjoyed working in her years, but most of all she loved being a doting grandma. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Jennifer "Jenny" Seifferlein, and Kristen "Krissy" (Barry) Levine; former husband, Jerry Sargent; 7 grandchildren, Katie, Ben, Madeline, Andrew, and Sam Seifferlein, and Jake and Emma Levine; brother, Richard "Rick" (Kathy) Michalo; nephew, A.J. Michalo. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Lillian Michalo, and granddaughter, Olivia. Visitation is from 10-12 Noon and 2-4 P.M. Tuesday, Jan. 7, with services at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI. Contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospital Hematology & Oncology Cancer Research. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
