SHAFFER (ADKINS), Debra Jane 69, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after a courageous battle. Debi was a loving wife and mother of two. Debi was born on May 30,1950 to Peggy McHenry and was a graduate of South High School class of 1968. She married her loving husband of 37 years on July 23, 1983. Debi retired from Wittenberg University Office of Admissions in 2010. Debi and Carl opened Create-a-Crepe, enjoyed spending time at Lake Erie, and traveling to Las Vegas. Debi's favorite pastime was tending to her yard while her family enjoyed the pool. Debi had a very special bond and cherished time spent with her son Andy J. Sneed. Debi had a devoted daughter, Danielle & David Romine, and three grandchildren: Rob Berkshire (Kayla), Savannah Romine, and Ty Romine. Debi cherished time spent with her grandchildren and has a special relationship with each of them. Debi was preceded in death by her brother Mark Adkins (Mary) and her mother Peggy McHenry. Debi is survived by her two sisters whom she loved dearly, Jaylyn (Tim) Dalton and Angela (Tony) Rogers. Debi adored her nieces and nephews and was always the favorite Aunt to Emily (Dylan) Alison, Nick Rogers, Maria Adkins, Martin Adkins. Debi had a special bond with family friend Kylee Mitchem and Ryland and was loved by all who had the privilege to call her friend. Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, February 29th at Faith in Christ Lutheran Church, 1603 Moorefield Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon with services beginning at Noon. Entombment will immediately follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 28, 2020