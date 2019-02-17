TUNNEY (Burneka), Debra Ann 65, died unexpectantly, February 11th, resulting from her prolonged illness with Rheumatoid arthritis. Debbie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all. Despite her illness she approached it with, grace, humility, love and humor! Deb was born April 12, 1953, in Dayton, OH and was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Patterson Cooperative High School, in 1971. She worked for various dentists in the Dayton area, early in her career. Later in life she worked for the Times Newspaper and Gannett newspapers, in Jackson and retired from DP&L, in Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Tunney and parents, Charles & Rita Burneka (Weber). She is survived by her children, Lora (Ron) Forthhuber; Jeffrey (Lauren) Tunney; Kara (Scott) Stiver; Grandchildren: Maya, Jarryd, Addyson, Hudson, Hadley, Bennett, and twins, Edie and Sam. 3 brothers, Charlie (Michelle), Bob (Ann), Tim (Mary) and sisters Barb (Craig) Cole, Gloria (Greg) Hurwitz and Constance (Eric) Wilcox, 3 sister in-laws, a brother in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19th at 10:30 a.m. St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering, OH. Final resting place following at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH, next to her beloved husband Ed. In lieu of flowers, Deb's wish was for contributions to be made to or . Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary