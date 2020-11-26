1/
Debra VENT
1955 - 2020
VENT (nee Cook), Debra Marie

Walked with Jesus to Heaven on November 22, 2020. Born on July 26, 1955, to the late Robert and Patricia (nee Spinney) Cook at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Hospital in Ohio, she married her faithful husband, Patrick, on September 03, 1983, and was the loving mother of 2 amazing sons, Jeffrey and

Michael. She was an employee of the Federal Government before leaving the Office of Personnel Management to

become a stay at home Mom. In 1998 she returned to the work force as a Library Technical Assistant for the Dayton Metro Library, first at the Northmont branch and later at the E.C. Doren branch and was nearing retirement. An avid reader, she loved to relax by the beach or pool with a good fiction book, loved lighthouses, and the water. Always one to stay in shape she could often be found taking long fitness walks around her neighborhood in Englewood, Ohio. This tremendous loss will be felt by all who knew her as she is survived by her husband, Patrick, her sons Jeffrey and Michael, her brothers, Bob (Kelley) and Jay (Kim), brother-in-law, Gary Vent,

nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd.) with Fr. Tim Knepper, C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will receive friends with a walk-through visitation on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home

(400 Union Blvd.). Interment will be held privately at Woodland Cemetery. Always one to give all of herself, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association or a charity of your choice. Due to the COVID-19

pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
