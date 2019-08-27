Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
East Dayton Christian Church
3415 Linden Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
East Dayton Christian Church
3415 Linden Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra WILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra WILES


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra WILES Obituary
WILES, Debra Jo 69, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on August 17, 2019 at the University of Cincinatti Hospital. She was born on July 9th, 1950 daughter of the late Fred Schroth and Sara (Mickle) Schroth. She was preceded in death by her husband John Wiles. She is survived by her daughter Sara (Wiles) Whalen, son in law Tim Whalen, granddaughter Bella, and by her future grandson Brady, (due in October). Debby was a graduate of Trotwood Madison high school (1969); she worked for National Cash Register, and as an accountant for National City Bank, and H&R Block. Debby enjoyed crafts, movies, and music by the Beetles and Alabama. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 2pm and Pastor Kyle Gulley will be officiating a service at 3:30pm; both will be held at East Dayton Christian Church, 3415 Linden Ave, Dayton Oh 45410.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.