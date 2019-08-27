|
WILES, Debra Jo 69, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on August 17, 2019 at the University of Cincinatti Hospital. She was born on July 9th, 1950 daughter of the late Fred Schroth and Sara (Mickle) Schroth. She was preceded in death by her husband John Wiles. She is survived by her daughter Sara (Wiles) Whalen, son in law Tim Whalen, granddaughter Bella, and by her future grandson Brady, (due in October). Debby was a graduate of Trotwood Madison high school (1969); she worked for National Cash Register, and as an accountant for National City Bank, and H&R Block. Debby enjoyed crafts, movies, and music by the Beetles and Alabama. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 2pm and Pastor Kyle Gulley will be officiating a service at 3:30pm; both will be held at East Dayton Christian Church, 3415 Linden Ave, Dayton Oh 45410.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019