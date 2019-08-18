|
|
BAKER, Debrene Juanita Age 66, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday August 5, 2019. Debrene was born September 6, 1952 to the late Joanne and William Barnes. Debrene was employed for 37 years at KKM as an Animal Technician. She loved working with all the animals that came in and loved them as her own. Debrene is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Baker; two daughters, Laura Baker-Norris and her husband, Tim Norris and Becky Bray; grandchildren, Dustin and Lillian Norris; siblings, Eric (Katherine) Barnes, Fred (Janet) Barnes, Nuggie (Dan) Barnes, Jean Barnes and Jane Barnes; aunt and uncle, Betty and Bill Peck; and many other loved family and friends. Debrene was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Barnes. A visitation for Debrene will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A memorial service will occur Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Debrene's memory may be made to PAWS Animal Rescue . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Baker family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 18, 2019