Inurnment
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
Dee HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Dee Stanley "Sunny" Age 90 was born in Denver, CO to Georgia Mae Cantrell and Rev. Howard. He spent his final days at Cypress Pointe Health Campus and entered rest on July 6, 2019. A U.S. Veteran and retiree of Harrison Radiator. A mostly private man, some of his hobbies included photography, traveling, tinkering, collecting and genealogy. Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were sister Madeline, niece Vanessa Howard, nephews James Johnson, George Johnson and sister-in-law Emma Arnold. Celebrating his life is nephew Eulis Brown; nieces Tonia Jones, Valencia Howard, Howardia Johnson; along with numerous other family and friends. A special thanks to Donna Campbell for her kindness during Sunny's last days. Inurnment will be 10:15 A.M., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
