|
|
BLAHA, Delbert Age 81, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Tuesday April 2, 2019. Delbert was born January 17, 1938 in Cleremont, MN. Delbert was ever loyal and faithful to God, family and country. Delbert is survived by his wife, Maria Blaha; daughter Carla Daley; son Brian Blaha; son Mark Blaha; son Ken Blaha; son,Thomas Blaha, daughter Susan Margerum; and son John Blaha; 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. A visitation for Delbert will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. Second Street Franklin, Ohio followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. A private burial service will take place in Springboro Cemetery with full military honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Blaha family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019