Delbert COLLINS
COLLINS, Delbert L. 98, of Centerville, passed away September 27, 2020, at St. Leonard Retirement Community. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Rosemary. Del is survived by his three children; Richard Collins, Marcia Hofman (George), and Robert Collins (Mary Jane). Born 08/08/1922 in Fountain City, Indiana, he moved to Dayton in 1967 to work for the Bimac Corporation. He later purchased the business and successfully ran it until his retirement. He was an active member of Normandy United Methodist Church and the Walnut Grove Country Club. There will be a private family burial.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
