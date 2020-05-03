Home

More Obituaries for Delbert SANDLIN
Delbert SANDLIN

Delbert SANDLIN Obituary
SANDLIN, Delbert Age 91 of Hamilton, passed away on April 28, 2020 at Woodlands of Hamilton. He was born on January 14, 1929 in Bowlingtown, KY to Rachel and Irvine Sandlin. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952. Delbert retired from Miami University as a Carpenter after many years of service. He is survived by his children, Gregory A. (Debbie) Sandlin and Daphne D. (Tom) Britton; his grandchildren, Joshua (Lindsay) and Shawn (Tara) Britton, Brett and Blake Sandlin; his great grandchildren, Sydney, Joshua, and Jeremiah Britton; four siblings; numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Juanita Sandlin; his great granddaughter, Brooklyn Young; his parents, Rachel Gross and Irvine Sandlin; and seven siblings. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020
