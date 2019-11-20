Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Union Chapel United Methodist Church
8284 Keister Rd
Middletown, OH
Delbert SHARRETT


1923 - 2019
SHARRETT, Delbert Eugene Age 96, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He was born July 25, 1923 in Ohio to Charles Raymond and Dora (Spears) Sharrett. He served our country in WWII at Pearl Harbor in the US Navy with an honorable discharge. Delbert is survived by his children, Clyde (Virgie) Sharrett, Jane (Curt) Olson, Phyllis (Dwight) Marriott; numerous grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lillie Mae Sharrett; brother, James Sharrett; sisters, Esther Lowe and Ruth. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 8284 Keister Rd., Middletown, OH 45042 with Scott Sharrett officiating. Delbert donated his body to Wright State School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Veterans Memorial Museum on Germantown, OH, 123 South Main Street, Germantown, OH. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019
