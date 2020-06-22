Delbert "Roy" SIZEMORE Jr.
SIZEMORE, Jr., Delbert "Roy" 84, of Dayton, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Ironton, Ohio on April 12, 1936, the son of the late Delbert, Sr. and Mary Alberta (Jones) Sizemore. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Jean Adams and Juanita Sizemore; brother, Harlan David Sizemore; and brother in law, Leo Doyal. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Regina "Kay" Sizemore; daughters, Diana (Roger) Williams and Lelia Towne; sons, Kevin Sizemore, David Sizemore, Kerry (Sue) Sizemore; step-daughter, Taresa (Scott) Vincent; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Betty Doyal; "adopted" daughter, Michele Newman; and also many other loving family members and friends. Roy retired from Pain Enterprises as a Truck Driver after 13 years of employment. In his free time, he was an avid Nascar fan, loved bowling, playing darts and pool. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson. A Celebration of Roy's Life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 4pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3 pm-4 pm at the funeral home. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. To share a memory of Delbert with the family or a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
