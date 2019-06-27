|
HAYDEN, Deleyne Age 89 of Dayton, departed this life June 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, June 28, 2019 at PHILLIPS TEMPLE CME CHURCH, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., with Pastor James E. Washington, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019