SCHOFIELD, Delida Ann "Dee" 79, of Springfield, passed away August 11, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 22, 1940 in Springfield, the daughter of Norman and Marjorie (Yarger) Skinner. Mrs. Schofield was a member of the Eternal Life Ministries, the Khanna Shahar Caldron, the Eastern Star and the United Senior Services and Dee was a volunteer at the hospital. She had been employed at the Ohio Masonic Home and was the owner of Systems 2. Survivors include four children; Lee Hyland, Jeff Schofield, Terry (Karen) Schofield, Springfield and Mark (Linda) Schofield, Lima, seven grandchildren; Jamie, Greg (Tamara), Joshua, Rick, Katie, Desaray and Mark Jr., numerous great grandchildren, one sister; Carolyn (Roger) Gram, Springfield and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Richard "Dick" Schofield, February 11, 2000, a granddaughter; Jennifer, a son-in-law; Roger Hyland and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eternal Life Ministries. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 13, 2019