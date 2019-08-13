Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Delida SCHOFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delida SCHOFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delida SCHOFIELD Obituary
SCHOFIELD, Delida Ann "Dee" 79, of Springfield, passed away August 11, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 22, 1940 in Springfield, the daughter of Norman and Marjorie (Yarger) Skinner. Mrs. Schofield was a member of the Eternal Life Ministries, the Khanna Shahar Caldron, the Eastern Star and the United Senior Services and Dee was a volunteer at the hospital. She had been employed at the Ohio Masonic Home and was the owner of Systems 2. Survivors include four children; Lee Hyland, Jeff Schofield, Terry (Karen) Schofield, Springfield and Mark (Linda) Schofield, Lima, seven grandchildren; Jamie, Greg (Tamara), Joshua, Rick, Katie, Desaray and Mark Jr., numerous great grandchildren, one sister; Carolyn (Roger) Gram, Springfield and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Richard "Dick" Schofield, February 11, 2000, a granddaughter; Jennifer, a son-in-law; Roger Hyland and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eternal Life Ministries. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now