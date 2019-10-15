|
DOROW (Malanowski), Della Ann Of North Ridgeville, passed on her 88th birthday October 13, 2019 peacefully at her home. Della was born and raised in Elyria. She married the love of her life, Fred, moved to North Ridgeville, and helped him run the family farm until his death. Della also worked for the city of North Ridgeville as an income tax administrator, retiring in 1998. She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed her bowling league, as well as vacations and casino trips with her best friend and sister-in-law, Bernice Milner. She was also very active at St. Peter Church and the North Ridgeville Senior Center Board. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Ken) Dorow Kaylor of Kettering, Ohio, Theodore (Mary Lynn) Dorow of Centerville, Ohio, Frederick (Michele) Dorow of Avon Lake and Deborah (Glenn) Lamolinara of North Ridgeville, 8 grandchildren, Amanda Kaylor, Emily Kaylor (fiancee Russell Redman), Andrew (Renee) Dorow, Matthew (Ashley) Dorow, TJ (Casey) Dorow, Katie (Scott) Dorow Truax, John Dorow and Fred Lamolinara, two great-grandchildren, Kendra Dorow and Reese Dorow, sister-in-law, Bernice Milner and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Frederick Dorow in 2000, father, John Malanowski, mother, Theresa (nee Smith) Malanowski, sister, Leona Logan, and sister, Eunice Janowicz. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Wednesday at the Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Road, N. Ridgeville where a prayer service will be held 9:30 AM Thursday followed by 10 AM Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church. Rev. Robert Franco, Pastor and Fr. Andrew Hoover will concelebrate. Interment will follow in the St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Peter Memorial Fund, 35777 Center Ridge Road N. Ridgeville, Ohio 44039 www.stpeternr.org or Hospice of the Western Reserve 17876 St. Clair Ave Cleveland, Ohio 44110 www.hospicewr.org For further information or the send an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019