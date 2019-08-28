|
FRAZIER, Della B. Age 85, of Franklin, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born June 9, 1934 in Lee County, Virginia to Emit and Alice (Jones) Bishop. She was owner and operator of Della's Flower Shop in Middletown, OH for 12 years. Della was a member of Yankee Road First Church of God. Della is survived by her son, Ronald (Bonnie) Frazier of Monroe; daughter, Kathi (Rodney) Wright of Fairfield Township; grandson, Jason (Samantha) Frazier of Monroe; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Paige, Madelynn and Callie; sister, Patsy (Loyd) Hostler of FL; brothers, Edward (Sharon) Bishop of Maryland, Bobby (Betty) Bishop of Virginia; survived by several loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kyle Frazier; granddaughter, Jennifer; son-in-law, Rev. Andy Back; brothers, Girstle Bishop, Billy Bishop, Gaynes Bishop; sisters, Hazel Edens, Elizabeth Kress, Ethel Payne. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, OH 45050 with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to SHP, "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" P.O. Box, 132, Monroe, OH 45050. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019