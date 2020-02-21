|
LEWIS, Della Mae Age 89 of New Lebanon, went Home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Olive Hill, KY to her parents, Sammy & Bertha (Jordan) Bentley on June 18, 1930. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Russell Lewis; and granddaughter, Melissa Parsley (Lewis). Della is survived by her 7 children, Tony (Norma) Lewis, Bill (Laura) Lewis, Linda (James) Isaacs, Elayne (Gomer) Melton, Cathy (Cecil) Lawson, Tina (Jim) Wilkinson, and Joy (Jeff) Galey; and 2 sisters, Viola Fannin, and Wanda Hall. Also, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Della worked as a nurse's aide and retired from Montgomery County Nursing Home. She loved her music, poetry, and books. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm with funeral service to begin at 1:00 pm on Monday, Feb. 24th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Pastor Bryan Harry officiating. Interment will follow the service at Trissel Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020