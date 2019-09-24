Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
3426 W. Second St.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
3426 W. Second St
Dayton, OH
View Map
1924 - 2019
SMITH, Della Mae Age 95, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born March 4, 1924 in Mason, Tennessee to the late John Albert Claybon and Della Mae Claybon. Della was a woman of deep faith. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling. She is survived by her daughter, Della Marie Green (Ernest) of Kettering, OH; grandson, Charles Q. Rubin of Shaker Heights, OH; great grandchildren, Jayden and Jestin Rubin of Shaker Heights, OH; sister, Doris Young of Warrensville Heights, OH; brother, John Claybon of Nashville, TN; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Service will be held 1 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St., Dayton. Visitation 12-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12:30-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019
