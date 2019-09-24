|
|
SMITH, Della Mae Age 95, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born March 4, 1924 in Mason, Tennessee to the late John Albert Claybon and Della Mae Claybon. Della was a woman of deep faith. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling. She is survived by her daughter, Della Marie Green (Ernest) of Kettering, OH; grandson, Charles Q. Rubin of Shaker Heights, OH; great grandchildren, Jayden and Jestin Rubin of Shaker Heights, OH; sister, Doris Young of Warrensville Heights, OH; brother, John Claybon of Nashville, TN; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Service will be held 1 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St., Dayton. Visitation 12-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12:30-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019