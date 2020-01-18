Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
PEARSON, Delmar R. Age 88, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday, January 17, 2020, at Elmcroft of Washington Township. He was born in Menifee County, KY, on February 6, 1931, to the late Nora E. Reece and Fred L. Pearson. He retired from Appleton Paper in 1995. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his second wife Annie Pearson in 1995, and his third wife Jeanette in 2014. Delmar is survived by his 2 sons, Randy (Karen) Pearson and Rusty (Holly Jones) Pearson; his grandchildren, Clint (Donna) Pearson, Kate (Nic) Brock, Austin (Marisa) Pearson, Max Pearson and Lacey (Ryan) Roy; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Richard (Wanda) Pearson and Walter Smith; his sister Reva (Jim) Camp; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow 10 a.m., on Wednesday, January 22nd, with Pastor Doug Cuddy officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
