Delmar PHILLIPS

PHILLIPS, Delmar Age 94, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020. He was born August 28, 1926, in Carter County, KY to the late Ernest and Mary Phillips. He graduated from Olive Hill High School, then joined the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Birmingham during WW II. After the Navy he attended Morehead College. He moved to Dayton in the 50's, where he was a supervisor at Dayton Tire and Rubber, until they relocated. He then began his career with Kettering City Schools as a bus driver, retiring in 1997. In retirement he enjoyed gardening, fishing with his granddaughter, and road trips. Delmar was a Mason and 60 year member of the Scottish Rite. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Glenna Mobley and brother Glenn. He is survived by his son Dean (Kelly) O'Neal; loving granddaughter, Kimberly O'Neal; his companion of 14 years; numerous nieces & nephews and cousin, Karen Stewart. The family is thankful for the loving care Delmar received from Hospice of Dayton and the nurses and aides from Kettering Home Care. A Funeral service will take place at 2 pm on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Visitation will be from 1pm until the time of service at the funeral home Friday. Contributions in Delmar's memory may be sent to Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or Shriners Hospital for Children 3229 Burnet Ave #3018 Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
9372523122
