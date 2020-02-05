|
|
PORTER Jr., Delmar F. 72, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord January 31, 2020 in the Dayton V A Medical Center. He was born December 29, 1947 in Springfield, the son of Delmar F. and Blanche (Simmons) Porter Sr. Mr. Porter was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing darts and spending time with his family. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had been employed at Ajax Superior. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years; Barbara (Horton) Porter, five children; Monica (Philip) Lasiter, Springfield, Aaron Michael (Chrissy) Porter, Chillicothe, Jack Porter, Missy Porter, Springfield and Jeff Porter, Missouri, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sister; Mayme Huff, brother-in-law; Ed Szempruch, Springfield and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson; Joshua Everage, brother; Charles Reynolds, sisters; Haroldean McKeever, Martha Szempruch and Harriett Reeder, a nephew; Richard Reeder Jr. and his parents. Memorial services will be held at 5:30PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 5, 2020