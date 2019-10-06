Home

Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
PRESTON, Delmar M. "Del" Delmar (Del) M. Preston, age 82, of Troy, Ohio passed away at the Hospice Inpatient Unit in Troy on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by his family and long-time friend Larry Giangulio. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, October 11 at Miami Shores Golf Club from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Troy High School Art Department. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
