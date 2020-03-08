|
HUGHES Jr., Delmar Reynolds "Turk" ("Turk" to all who knew and loved him), died peacefully of natural causes in Hanover, New Hampshire on February 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Turk was born in Dayton, Ohio on Thanksgiving Day in 1925, thus his lifelong nickname. A 1944 graduate of Oakwood High School, Turk was an honors student and an outstanding athlete, captaining the football, baseball and basketball teams his senior year, and was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. Following graduation Turk enlisted in the army. After completing flight school, jump school and officer training, he served as a Second Lieutenant in World War II and fought in the battle of Okinawa as a member of the 96th Division of the 10th Army. He then transferred to the 11th Airborne, where he was among the first troops sent to Tokyo following Japan's surrender. Turk attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison on a basketball scholarship, and the stories of his adventures there are the stuff of family legend. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1950 and joined his father at the construction firm Hughes-Bechtol, Inc. in Dayton. Turk earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Dayton while at the firm and became CEO. Under his direction, Hughes-Bechtol grew to have offices in five states, providing electrical, mechanical and sheet metal services to major industrial clients. An early supporter of women's rights in the workplace in the 1960s and 1970s, Turk was recognized for his efforts with awards from Ohio's Women in Construction organization. Turk flew a two-seater airplane for business and pleasure, and on a weekend trip to Washington, D.C., he met Mollie Kramer on a blind date. They married in 1955, raised their family in the Dayton suburb of Oakwood, and were happily married for 50 years. Turk and Mollie were passionate and early environmentalists. Together, they bought a farm in Piqua, Ohio where they kept horses and spent many family weekends complete with songs around the campfire. There they also pursued their joint dream of creating a forest, planting over 150,000 trees. Summers found them in the community of Menauhant on Cape Cod, treasuring time with friends and extended family. Turk was the self-proclaimed "Cribbage and Croquet Champion of the Universe," teaching all of his grandchildren to play and enjoying endless competitive games with all family members at the kitchen table and on the lawn. In 1984 Turk and Mollie moved to Hanover, N.H. where they enjoyed hiking, skiing, tennis, a range of volunteer activities, taking classes and travelling the globe as environmental volunteers. After Mollie's death in 2005, Turk remained in Hanover where, at the age of 89, he happily found love a second time with fellow Kendal resident, Kappy Fisher. Turk is survived by his three daughters, two sons-in-law and six grandchildren: Jennifer Hughes of Wellesley, MA, and her daughters Rebecca and Larkin Smith; Joanna Brach of Dover, MA, her husband Gary Brach, and their children Mollie and Weston Brach; and Tisa Hughes of Milton, MA, her husband Mark Robinson, and their sons, Jack and Grant Robinson. He also leaves behind nine nieces and nephews and their respective spouses and children, all of whom knew him as their beloved "Uncle Turk." Turk will be remembered by family and friends for his many wonderful qualities, among them his honesty, kindness, and generosity, and for being the consummate gentleman. All will miss his warm and ready smile, his wonderful sense of humor laced with a touch of mischief, and the sparkle in his eyes. A service in Turk's memory will be held at Kendal at Hanover, 67 Cummings Road, Hanover, N.H., at 3 PM on Sunday, March 22nd. A second memorial will be held the afternoon of Sunday, July 5th at Grace Memorial Chapel, with reception to follow. The family requests that anyone wishing to honor Turk's life plant a tree via The Arbor Day Foundation (arborday.org).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020