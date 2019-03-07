|
BURNETT, Delmer Wayde Of Troy, Ohio. Beloved husband of Susan (Comer) Burnett. Beloved father of Victoria Lynn Baute, Randy (Joyce) Burnett, Amy Mallicoat and Joe (Gwen) Burnett. Step father of Sydney Naylor. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Brother of Vivian Hageman, Carl Burnett and the late Faye Seward and Fred Burnett. Del passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 83. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Ave. Loveland, OH 45140, where memorial services will begin at 11 AM. Memorial donations in Del's memory may be directed to the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019