Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Delores Adams

Delores Adams Obituary
ADAMS, Delores J. Age 88, of Franklin, OH; died Monday August 19, 2019 at Sycamore Glen Nursing Home. Delores was born in Germantown, OH on November 3, 1930 to Emery Allen and Erdean Thompson. She was formerly employed with Frisch's Restaurant in Franklin for several years. Delores was preceded in death by the grandparents that raised her, Zollie and Fannie Francis; her parents, Emery and Erdean Campbell, her first husband, Lawrence Adams, and her longtime companion Gene Singleton; a son Lawrence Jr, and daughter Berthie Jean. Delores is survived by her children, Tracy (Jenny), Curtis Luke, and Theresa Ann; grandchildren, Haley (Nathan) Shreve, Samantha Adams, Brenna Adams, Seth Adams, Josh Nickell, Emilee Nickell, and Teri Lynn Stambaugh; brothers, Doug Theiss and Emery Theiss, nieces Kathy VanGorder and Lisa VanGorder. Funeral Services are 10:30am Saturday August 24, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Shawn Acrey officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 21, 2019
