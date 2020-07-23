DELORES ALLEN

ALLEN, Delores Ann Delores Ann Allen passed away on July 18, 2020, at the age of 85. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Angela Chapman (Charles), Michael Thompson (Marita), Claudia Bradbury and Stephen Allen (JoAnne); 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the House of Deliverance 333 S. Second St. Hamilton, OH. Bishop Greg Andrews, Pastor. The family will receive friends from 10 am until time of service 11:30 am. *MASKS REQUIRED* Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store