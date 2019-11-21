|
BAKER, Delores "Granny" Age 84 of Hamilton passed away Monday November 18, 2019. She was born June 4, 1935 in Duluth, Kentucky the daughter of the late Tommy and Susie (nee Robinson) Still. She was married to Ueil Baker and he preceded her in death on September 23, 2015. Mrs. Baker was a devoted wife and mother and loved dogs and playing bingo. Mrs. Baker also loved football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. She is survived by her three sons, Wayne (Pat) Baker, Jeff (Bonnie) Baker, and Darrell (Angie) Baker; grandchildren, Chris (Tara), Shanna (Brad), Melinda (Justin), Melissa, Jeffery, Shawntae (Marcus), Ronnie, and Josh; great grandchildren, Cameron, Grace, Alexus, Gage, Austin, Landen, Baylen, Beckham, Benjamin, and Brahmston; great great granddaughter Raylee; one sister Helen Chestnut, and one brother Jimmy Still. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Larry Davis, officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 21, 2019