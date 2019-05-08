BARNES (Gibson), Delores Jean Age 82, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Miamisburg, OH. Delores was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 24, 1937 to the late Willard Gibson and Cletus (Urschel) Ledford. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Lonas E. Barnes; a daughter, Belinda "Tinkerbell" Barnes, granddaughters, Danielle Oliver and Madelyn Barnes; siblings, Harry "Sandy" Gibson, Christopher Gibson, Michael Gibson, and Brenda Gibson and step-mother, Mary Jane (Hoffa) Gibson. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Cindy (John) Oliver of OH, Gina (Kevin) Keller of IL, Melanie (Gregg) Marcum of OH and Tina (Terry) Hall of OH; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren and siblings, Juanita Purks of OH, Patty Kindred of TN, Willard "Sonny" Gibson of OH, Ronald Gibson of OH and John Gibson of AZ. Delores was a dedicated and loving mother to her family and was a past employee of Hewitt Soap Factory. She worked within the nursing community and was also a life-member of Wagner Ford Church of God. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, where services will begin at 12:00 pm with Pastor Lonnie Mitchell officiating. Procession to the graveside for burial will conclude services for Delores. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Delores' online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary