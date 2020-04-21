|
BLAIR, Delores Faye "Dottie" 79, of Springfield passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was born November 17th, 1940 in Paintsville, KY. the daughter of Luther Franklin and Josie (Crider) Hayslett. Dottie loved to vacation with her sisters in Gatlinburg. She loved to spend time with her grandson Cayden and loved daily outings with her daughters. She also cherished spending time with her sister's grandchildren while on vacations with them. Dottie was loved by many of her daughter's friends and in return she loved them like her own. She is survived by her daughters: Sheila Zeman of Springfield and Gina (Jeff) Sanders of Urbana; her sisters: Ruby Witten, Malta Vargo, Phyllis Conley and Janet (Paul) Greiner all of Paintsville, Kentucky; her grandson, Cayden Sanders, a sister-in-law, Nancy Hayslett and many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thanks to her sister, Phyllis and Lori Cason Steen for their devotion, love and care the last week of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto Blair; her siblings: Douglas Hayslett, Paul Hayslett, Otto Hayslett, Barbara Blair and Rena Jones. Private services will be held on Thursday, April 23rd with live streaming beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2020