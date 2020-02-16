Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Delores BRAUN
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery Chapel
1625 Calvary Dr.
Dayton, OH
BRAUN, Delores "Dee" 90, of Las Cruces, NM, formerly of Dayton, passed away Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at her home. She was born to Karl Braun & Gertrude Reich (Braun) on May 15, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio. Dee was a retired U.S. Army Colonel and Civil Service worker. During her military career she received the Legion of Merit Award, the Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Awards, Army Achievement Medals, Army Commendation Medals, Nat'l Defense Service Medals & Overseas Service Ribbons. Dee was also a member of the Nat'l WAC Veteran Assn. Preceded in death by her friend and companion, Jane E. Clark (2015); her sister, Charlotte "Sam" Smith; brother, Carl Braun, half-sister, Margaret Reickert and her husband Walter, half-brother, Hans Wischner and his wife Beatrice. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, OH 45409. Fr. Benoit Mukamba, officiating. Interment with military honors will immediately follow. The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005. Condolences can shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
