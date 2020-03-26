Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
1941 - 2020
Delores DUNSON Obituary
DUNSON, Delores Priscilla "Peggy Lane" Age 78, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Freedom Hill Bible Church, and a member of New Vision Church of God. Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Alice Lane; siblings, Oliver Jr., Everett, Eugene, John, Velda, Anthony and Marvin Lane, Norma L. Hill. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Dr. Stephanie (Lane) Gordon, Paula M. Thornton; sister, Phyllis M. Lane; two granddaughters, Glee Lane, Morgan Gordon; one great grandson, Jared Lane; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, March 27, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. Terry L. Hill officiating. Visitation 11 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
