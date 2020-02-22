|
GRAY, Delores W. "Dody" Age 90 of Englewood, passed away Friday February 20, 2020. She had worked for Lifestyle Realty in West Milton for numerous years. Delores loved bowling, dancing, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter: Kathy (Don) Combs, grandchildren: Jennifer Combs and Corinna (David) Holloway, great-grandchildren: Meaghan Combs, Rachel Holloway, and Joshua Holloway, and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jim and Lula Webb. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Ehristine Cemetery (Salem Bend Dr., Trotwood). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020