Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1240 S Maple Ave
Fairborn, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1240 S Maple Ave
Fairborn, OH
View Map
LAMB, Delores J. "Dodie" Age 86 of Fairborn, passed away on December 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Feleci and Opal Craddock, her beloved husband Adolphus "Al" Lamb Jr, her daughter Donna Sue Brown, granddaughter Amanda Slagle, two sisters, and her brother. She is survived by her four daughters, Linda (Steve) Grulick, Pamela Wightman, Patricia (Kenneth) Roberts, and Janet (Joseph) Angi; Grandchildren Kimberly Ham, Danielle (Dan) Imundo, Stephanie (Dan) Fitzgerald, Jennifer Roberts, Nicole (Jason) Kaeding, Christine Angi, and Christopher Grulick; Great Grandchildren, Taylor, Addie, Callie, Eddie, Tristan, Adrianna, Kamryn, Kayden, Noah, Emma, Noelle, Owen, and Annelise. She is also survived by four very amazing friends, Patty, Linda, Dale, and Roberta. Dodie leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and host of friends. Dodie was employed by Wonderbread, E.F. McDonald, Rex TV, and Mark Prossert Construction. She was a member of the Post 2800 Woman's Auxiliary, Shiloh Sportsman Club, and The Orphans of the Pacific. Dodie was also a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends Saturday January 11, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1240 S Maple Ave. Fairborn OH, 45324. A memorial service will follow at 12:00pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Newcomer South Chapel. Condolences can be left on the Newcomer website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to in memory of Delores "Dodie" Lamb. To leave a message of condolence for Dodie's family, or to share a special memory of Dodie, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
