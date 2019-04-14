Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Mills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delores Mills Obituary
MILLS (Bogard), Delores May 85, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Oakwood Village. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward F. and Mildred L. (Compton) Bogard and a brother Robert Bogard. She is survived by her children Joseph (Yuko) Mills, Douglas Mills, Andrea (Mark) McDonald; her brother Thomas (Marcia) Bogard; sister Yvonne (Jim) Grosshart; grandchildren Stephanie Brewer, Ricky Brewer and Kayla McDonald. Delores was a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1952; she retired from the Ohio Thermometer Company with over 10 years of service. Family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St, Springfield from 12- 1 PM. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Rev. Mark Martin officiating. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Oakwood Village for their love and care. Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Download Now