MILLS (Bogard), Delores May 85, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Oakwood Village. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward F. and Mildred L. (Compton) Bogard and a brother Robert Bogard. She is survived by her children Joseph (Yuko) Mills, Douglas Mills, Andrea (Mark) McDonald; her brother Thomas (Marcia) Bogard; sister Yvonne (Jim) Grosshart; grandchildren Stephanie Brewer, Ricky Brewer and Kayla McDonald. Delores was a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1952; she retired from the Ohio Thermometer Company with over 10 years of service. Family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St, Springfield from 12- 1 PM. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Rev. Mark Martin officiating. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Oakwood Village for their love and care. Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 14, 2019