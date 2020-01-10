|
SHEPHERD (Berry), Delores Anne Passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 81. Delores, or Dee, was born on February 2, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio to Martha (Barker) and Frank Berry. Delores is survived by her 3 children, Denise Houston of Roswell, Georgia, Jeff Belcher of Clearwater, Florida, and Diedri (Donnie) Raines of New Albany, Ohio. Delores is also survived by a sister, Bessie Johnson. She also leaves 5 granddaughters, Jessica Rhea, Rachel (Sean Fields) Kennedy, Brittany (David) Holcombe, Megan Kennedy, and Mekenzie Belcher. She was also blessed with 3 great-grandchildren, Liam Kennedy, Lucas Holcombe, and Norah Fields. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert "Bob" Shepherd, who she referred to as the love of her life, and siblings Irene Manning, Mary Lou King, Betty Spicer, and Ray Berry. Those who knew her knew that Dee was fiercely protective of those she loved. She had many stories to tell that proved this to be true. Dee was a very skilled seamstress and enjoyed making dresses and nightgowns for her granddaughters. She took great delight in teaching those same granddaughters how to play poker, while using Cheerios as currency. She and Bob also enjoyed many hours with their horses. Delores was, at heart, a poet. She was a master at telling stories of her life of love, loss, excitement, hardship, and joy. She had the honor of being published many times. Her poetry painted pictures full of emotion. To read her poetry was to understand heart, soul, and willpower. Should you find the need in your sadness at her passing, honor her memory by writing about it. Denise, Jeff, and Diedri would like to extend a special and heartfelt Thank You to the staff at Ivy Hall Assisted Living, who went above and beyond to make sure that their mother was well cared for. Also, thank you to the Hospice providers for their service and caring ways at this difficult time. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Rose Hill Cemetery, where Dee will be interred next to her beloved Bob. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 1, at the Amanda United Methodist Church, located at 1315 Oxford State Road, Middletown, Ohio, from 2:00 to 5:00, where friends and family are welcome to come and share their memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to . Should you choose to honor Dee's "Do it my own way" approach, feel free to express your condolences as you wish.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 10, 2020