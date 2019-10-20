Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Delores SMTIH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores SMTIH

Delores SMTIH Obituary
SMITH, Delores Jean 80, of Springfield, passed away October 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Village. She was born on July 20, 1939 in Platform, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Hattie (Shockley) Smith. Delores had attended the Riverside Church of the Nazarene. Survivors include daughter-in-law, Jody Keaton of Springfield; stepson, James (Connie) Smith of Dayton; stepdaughter, Sharon Smith of Florida; brother, James Smith of Springfield; sister, Mildred Back of Dayton; grandchildren, William (Christina) Hickman, Robert (April) Hickman, Dawn Keaton, Ashley Smith; great-grandchildren, Kali Butts, William (Courtney) Hickman, Jr., Corey Hickman, Caleb Stone, Jerrod Keaton; and great-great-grandson, Liam. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Smith in 2012; her son, Jerry Dean Keaton; stepson, Steve Smith; brother, Charles Smith; sister, Freda Evans; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Ray Vance officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019
