STIGERS, Delores Jean Nave Jackson Age 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 2nd, 2020. She was born June 6, 1924. Jean Nave was married in August, 1947 to Frederick William Jackson. One son, Frederick William, was born to this union. Fred, Sr. was killed in a plane crash May 24, 1948. In 1953 Jean married Ralph Franklin Stigers. Four children were born to this union, Keith Alan, Loyd Franklin, Laura Lee and Joseph Charles. Joseph preceded her in death on October 25, 2000, Frederick (Nancy) on June 22, 2017 and her husband, Ralph, preceded her in death on January 30, 2002. She leaves behind her three children, Keith (Barbara) Stigers, Loyd (Kyung Me) Stigers, and Laura Lee Stigers; daughter-in-law Nancy Stigers; grandchildren, Wendy Colvin, Tara Melvin, Kate Melvin, and MuYoung Kim; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Emma and Henry Colvin; nieces and nephews as well as those she touched in the Village of Cedarville and Grace Bible Church of Springfield, OH. Jean's chief aim in life was to glorify God and enjoy Him forever. May she be remembered for this and that she loved all her children dearly. A graveside service will be held at 1:00, Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at North Cemetery in Cedarville, OH officiated by Pastor Marv Wiseman, Grace Bible Church, Springfield. Arrangements are being handled by Jackson, Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . We are forever indebted to the staff at Elmcroft of Xenia and who gently took care of her. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 5, 2020