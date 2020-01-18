Home

Delores WOODHOUSE


1932 - 2019
Delores WOODHOUSE Obituary
WOODHOUSE, Delores McFarland 10/28/32 - 12/16/19 Delores Woodhouse, 87, currently of Birmingham, AL, passed into the loving care of her Savior's arms. Delores was raised in a loving Christian home in Springfield, Ohio. She continued that tradition with her own family in Ft. Myers, FL. Dee and her husband, Dan, were always pillars, servants and givers to God and their church. Dee is survived by daughter, Rosetta Means (Mark), son, Dan Woodhouse (Nancy), three grandchildren, five great-grandsons, and sister, Lu Willsey. Her husband, Dan, sister Betty Bandy, granddaughter, Bonnie Woodhouse, and great-granddaughter, Emma, welcomed her at heaven's gate. The immediate family had a private service honoring this special lady on Christmas Eve. A public memorial service will be held later this spring at Redemption Church in Birmingham.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 18, 2020
