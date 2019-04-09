Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris Bowen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deloris Bowen Obituary
BOWEN, Deloris Age 92, passed away April 6, 2019. Originally from Des Moines, Iowa and the fourth of six children, she relocated and made Dayton her home after graduating from business college as a young adult. She was a retired federal employee of the Wright-Patterson AFB where she served faithfully for 35 years. She was also a member of the Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority (Alpha Alpha Chapter). She is preceded in death by both parents and all her siblings. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her only child Franchina Bowen (Robert), her only granddaughter Trenese Beavers (widowed), her only great grandson Kelvin Cox (Karla), her twin great-great grandsons Nicholas and Nathan Cox and nephew Richard Ratton, Jr. Family will receive friends for a public viewing only on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now