BOWEN, Deloris Age 92, passed away April 6, 2019. Originally from Des Moines, Iowa and the fourth of six children, she relocated and made Dayton her home after graduating from business college as a young adult. She was a retired federal employee of the Wright-Patterson AFB where she served faithfully for 35 years. She was also a member of the Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority (Alpha Alpha Chapter). She is preceded in death by both parents and all her siblings. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her only child Franchina Bowen (Robert), her only granddaughter Trenese Beavers (widowed), her only great grandson Kelvin Cox (Karla), her twin great-great grandsons Nicholas and Nathan Cox and nephew Richard Ratton, Jr. Family will receive friends for a public viewing only on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019