ROBINSON, Delorise 82 of Huntersville, North Carolina formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away April 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Curt and Lydia (Parker) Angel born July 1, 1936 in Big Hill, Kentucky. She was a wife and mother of strong Christian faith and a member of Franklin Baptist Church, Franklin, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, LeRoy. They were married nearly 50 years. LeRoy's US military service in the Army and Navy afforded them the opportunity to live in Ayer, Massachusetts, Newport, Rhode Island, Key West, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Charleston, South Carolina. She lived her last 36 years in North Carolina and the last 16 of those years in a beautiful community with wonderful neighbors who became dear cherished friends. Her hobbies included all things revolving around home; gardening, decorating and hosting family and friends. Loving her family was her life's purpose and crowning glory. Delorise will be greatly missed by her son, Gregory R. Robinson of Gastonia; Kimberly (Tony) Lowe of Charlotte; grandchildren, Joshua (Courtnay) Robinson of Gastonia, Jennifer (Matthew) Gillelan of Bessemer City, Lydia Hope (Jordan) Lukacena of Asheville, Kyndall Lee of Charlotte, and 4 great-grandchildren. She also was preceded in death by her son, Robbie L. of Lancaster, California, daughter-in-law Sheila A. Robinson of Gastonia, sister Gwendolyn Cole of Venice, Florida and step brothers Dale and Bruce Hurley of Dayton, Ohio. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:30PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:30PM. Burial will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Cemetery. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KepnerFH.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary