Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
Deltina Graves Obituary
GRAVES, Deltina R. Passed away February 15, 2019. She loved life, living and her grandchildren, twins, Bryon and Breyon, Braylon, and Arianna Graves. She also leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bryon Graves Sr., her one and only son, Bryon (Natasha) Graves Jr. and her parents, Carthagenia "Poocho" and Alvin Wyatt. Visitation is Saturday. March 2, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
