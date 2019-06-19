Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Delwin VINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delwin VINSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delwin VINSON Obituary
VINSON, Delwin E. Age 94 passed away June 16, 2019 at Elmcroft of Xenia. A long-time resident of Beavercreek, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marie G. Vinson in 2011. He is survived by children, Kay Keish, Michael (Cheri) Vinson, and Gregg (Debbie) Vinson; grandchildren, Kelly (Jim) Frisbie, Kristen Keish, Dale (Tara) Vinson, Faye (Cory) Bernard, Nolan (Katelyn) Vinson and Gracie Vinson; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Rory Frisbie, Brynlee and Evie Vinson and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Del was a member of Dayton Ave. Baptist Church for over 58 years and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Del was a hard worker who could fix anything and had a green thumb for growing tomatoes and any other garden items. Dad loved to fish and hunt with his bird dogs. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Dayton Ave. Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave, Xenia 45385. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 am at the church. Burial to follow at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery. To send a message of condolence please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.