Demetrius MADDOX

MADDOX, Demetrius Lee Age 65 was born July 15, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Deacon William R. and Hattie V. Maddox. He transitioned into the hands of the Lord Jesus on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. A graduate of Nettie Lee Roth H.S. '72 and Ohio University '77. He worked as an IT Professional for many years. Demetrius was employed by RSDC of Michigan for 22 years as Manager of Information Technology and he retired in 2019. Demetrius received the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age at Mt. Olive Baptist Missionary Baptist Church and later supported Exodus Ministries under the Pastoral leadership of his brother Bishop Marcus Maddox. Preceded in death by his parents; brother William "Billy". He is survived by his loving companion of 18 years, Juliette Draine; siblings: Linda (Dennis) Davis, Maury, Victor (Tonya) and Bishop Marcus (Pamela) Maddox, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services 11 A.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Exodus Ministries, 405 W. National Rd., Englewood, OH 45322. Viewing from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment, West Memory Gardens. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.