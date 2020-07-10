1/1
Demetrius MADDOX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Demetrius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MADDOX, Demetrius Lee Age 65 was born July 15, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Deacon William R. and Hattie V. Maddox. He transitioned into the hands of the Lord Jesus on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. A graduate of Nettie Lee Roth H.S. '72 and Ohio University '77. He worked as an IT Professional for many years. Demetrius was employed by RSDC of Michigan for 22 years as Manager of Information Technology and he retired in 2019. Demetrius received the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age at Mt. Olive Baptist Missionary Baptist Church and later supported Exodus Ministries under the Pastoral leadership of his brother Bishop Marcus Maddox. Preceded in death by his parents; brother William "Billy". He is survived by his loving companion of 18 years, Juliette Draine; siblings: Linda (Dennis) Davis, Maury, Victor (Tonya) and Bishop Marcus (Pamela) Maddox, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services 11 A.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Exodus Ministries, 405 W. National Rd., Englewood, OH 45322. Viewing from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment, West Memory Gardens. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. HHRoberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Exodus Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Demetrius death, please know that each of you are in our prayers. May God Bless each of You. Your Cousin Rev Heulet Arnold & Family.
Rev & Mrs Heulet Arnold & Family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved