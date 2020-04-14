Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Demetrius SMITH


1982 - 2020
Demetrius SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Demetrius JaMar Affectionately known as "DJ", was born January 31, 1982 in Dayton, OH. He departed this life unexpectedly on April 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, John E. Smith; his maternal and paternal grandparents. DJ leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted mother, Annette Townsend; brothers, Jermaine and Antoine Smith. Walk-thru visitation 9-11 am Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Memorial Service. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020
