Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Sons Funeral Home
104 West Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 298-6560
Resources
More Obituaries for Deneice Pegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deneice Pegg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deneice Pegg Obituary
PEGG, Deneice H. Age 92, of Fairborn passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home. Born in Fayette County Kentucky to Edward Hurst and Beulah Chasteen. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband David F. Pegg and daughter Kathy S. Moon (Terry). Survived by daughter Dinah K. Crawford (James), sons Russell Pegg and Keith E. Pegg (Perri). Along with six grandchildren Travis and Jake Crawford, Brian and Stephanie Moon, and McKenna and Morgan Pegg and many others who loved her. She had a big heart, adopting all the neighborhood kids, and always ready to help a friend or family member. Loved to cook and work in her garden. She was quick to laugh, be with her family and loved her grandchildren. Deneice was a Life member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. A private graveside service will be held at Byron Cemetery with Reverend Victor Brady officiating. A memorial service will be held at later date. A special Thank You for the in-home care provided by Heartland Hospice and Right at Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St., Fairborn, in care of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deneice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -