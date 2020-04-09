|
|
PEGG, Deneice H. Age 92, of Fairborn passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home. Born in Fayette County Kentucky to Edward Hurst and Beulah Chasteen. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband David F. Pegg and daughter Kathy S. Moon (Terry). Survived by daughter Dinah K. Crawford (James), sons Russell Pegg and Keith E. Pegg (Perri). Along with six grandchildren Travis and Jake Crawford, Brian and Stephanie Moon, and McKenna and Morgan Pegg and many others who loved her. She had a big heart, adopting all the neighborhood kids, and always ready to help a friend or family member. Loved to cook and work in her garden. She was quick to laugh, be with her family and loved her grandchildren. Deneice was a Life member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. A private graveside service will be held at Byron Cemetery with Reverend Victor Brady officiating. A memorial service will be held at later date. A special Thank You for the in-home care provided by Heartland Hospice and Right at Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St., Fairborn, in care of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020