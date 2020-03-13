|
|
MCCUREAY-BARBECHO, Denesia 53, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born April 28, 1966 to Jack Maynard and Mary Powers in Kingsport, Tennessee. Denesia leaves to cherish her memory her son, Noe (Ashley) Vela Jr.; daughter, Isidra Vela; grandchildren, Maria Vela, Sierra Vela, Savanna Vela, Aubrey Isley and Cheyenne Isley; sisters, Angela Penwell and Melissa (Mark) Roberts; brothers, Melvin McCureay and Bobby McCureay and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Cameron Pennington; and sister, Sheila McCureay. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with visitation from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm followed by funeral services at 1:30 pm. Services entrusted to the care of the KINLEY Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 13, 2020